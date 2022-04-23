Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 641,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $95.90.

