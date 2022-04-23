Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 1.06% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUAG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,961. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

