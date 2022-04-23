Quantitative Advantage LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,082 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises 1.7% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,749. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49.

