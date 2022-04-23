Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 693 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

