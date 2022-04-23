Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,447,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

JNJ stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average is $168.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.