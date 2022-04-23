Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $513.54 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00047849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.51 or 0.07446009 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,715.67 or 0.99990680 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 298,774,202,641 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

