RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

