RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RAVE opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
