Raymond James Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $620.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $540.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $550.17.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $520.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $503.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after acquiring an additional 189,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

