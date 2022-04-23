RBB Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

RBB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.