RED (RED) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

RED (RED) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $574,933.82 and $12,921.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00267323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

