Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $17.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.96.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

