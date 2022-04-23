Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $645.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $724.63.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $688.08 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $478.40 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

