Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.48) target price on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.02) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,330 ($30.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($41.96) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.75).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,395 ($31.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £46.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.60. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($32.19). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,311.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,298.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 35.50 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.57), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($410,092.26).

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.