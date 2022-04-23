Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.48) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.02) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,330 ($30.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($41.96) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.75).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,395 ($31.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £46.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.60. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($32.19). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,311.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,298.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 35.50 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.57), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($410,092.26).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

