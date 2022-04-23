Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Shares of RBCAA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.23. 14,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,756. The stock has a market cap of $884.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBCAA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Republic Bancorp news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

