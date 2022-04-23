Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.89. 1,118,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,805. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.30%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,982,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 110,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 70,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

