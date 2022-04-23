Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company. It focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes REVTx-99, REVTx-200 and REVDx-501. Revelation Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Petra Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

REVB opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Revelation Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

In related news, Director George F. Tidmarsh bought 20,000 shares of Revelation Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.55% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical -stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development or commercialization of innate immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an anti -viral nasal drop for the prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infections, as well as for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis.

