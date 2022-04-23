Reviewing Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coloplast A/S and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 5 2 0 2.13 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cadre has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Dividends

Coloplast A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cadre pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Coloplast A/S pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Cadre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 11.59 $585.21 million $0.30 49.40 Cadre $427.29 million 1.95 N/A N/A N/A

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Cadre on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in HumlebÃ¦k, Denmark.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

