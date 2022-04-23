Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $78.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REXR traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,708. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

