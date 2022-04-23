Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

RTMVY opened at $15.79 on Friday. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Get Rightmove alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTMVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.59) to GBX 650 ($8.46) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $695.00.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.