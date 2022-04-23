Robert W. Baird Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $260.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.03. Netflix has a 12-month low of $210.05 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,459.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.