Rocket Vault 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00047849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.51 or 0.07446009 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,715.67 or 0.99990680 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

