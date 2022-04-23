Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.24.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,752,000 after buying an additional 4,215,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 140,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 199,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $55,236,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

