Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

