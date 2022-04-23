Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.