Royce & Associates LP Acquires 38,491 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLT. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 433,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 259,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 645.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 89,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

NYSE:GLT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. 216,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $539.18 million, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 350.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glatfelter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.