Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,479 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.20% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $32,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,694. The company has a market capitalization of $693.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

