Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 998,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

