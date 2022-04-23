Royce & Associates LP Has $14.43 Million Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.60% of JELD-WEN worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 868,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.