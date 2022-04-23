Royce & Associates LP Has $33.64 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.73% of AXIS Capital worth $33,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXS traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.23. 422,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

