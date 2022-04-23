Royce & Associates LP Has $38.25 Million Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,246 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.28% of Triumph Bancorp worth $38,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 692,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.85.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

