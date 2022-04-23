Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 9.26% of IntriCon worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 72.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 57.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $222.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,200.00, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.08.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IntriCon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

