Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 338.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,878 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.85% of Barrett Business Services worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

BBSI traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. 30,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,040. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The company has a market cap of $555.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

