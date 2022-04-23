Royce & Associates LP Sells 125,779 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125,779 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.03% of Vishay Precision Group worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 148,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VPG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 26,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

