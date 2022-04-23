Royce & Associates LP Sells 228,036 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 228,036 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 115.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPK traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. 22,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,330. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Presto Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

National Presto Industries Profile (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.