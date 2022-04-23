Royce & Associates LP Sells 33,400 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.31% of JetBlue Airways worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 1,118,892 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 1,017,452 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

JBLU stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,459,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,293. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.