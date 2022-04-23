Royce & Associates LP Sells 43,725 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,725 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.31% of Schneider National worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 850,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

