Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RWAY. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 279,703 shares of company stock worth $2,286,618,222 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

