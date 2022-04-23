Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Rupee has a market capitalization of $166,702.07 and $16.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022656 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

