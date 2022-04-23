Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:SGA opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

