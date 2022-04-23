Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFRGY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 6,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

