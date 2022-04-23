Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

