Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €110.39 ($118.70).

Shares of DHER opened at €32.61 ($35.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €36.04 ($38.75) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($152.63).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

