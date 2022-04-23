SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($163.44) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.29 ($148.69).

SAP stock opened at €97.57 ($104.91) on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($139.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

