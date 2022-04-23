Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.74) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.34) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.85) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($7.88).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €5.35 ($5.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.79 and its 200-day moving average is €6.68. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.00).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.