Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($165.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €166.09 ($178.59).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €142.32 ($153.03) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($82.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €144.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €152.14.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

