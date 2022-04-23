Scotiabank Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.93.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.03. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.