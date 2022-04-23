Scotiabank Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$38.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.28.

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$25.43 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.17.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

