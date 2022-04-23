SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Trading Down 0.1%

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 495,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,122% from the average daily volume of 40,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

