Secret (SCRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.63 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Secret has a market capitalization of $764.95 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00011802 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00260707 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004661 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000905 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021185 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.00 or 0.00647510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

