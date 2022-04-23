SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375.78 ($17.90).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.10) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.30) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.24) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

LON SGRO traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,375.50 ($17.90). 2,001,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,314.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,321.57. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 980.60 ($12.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

